Death investigation underway on Munson Drive after man found dead in an abandoned home

Crime

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – A death investigation is underway after man was found dead in an abandon house on Munson Drive.

Police say on Sunday, September 27, 2020 around 9:20 a.m, they responded to a house on Munson Drive in reference to locating a deceased body.

Officers discovered the body of a white male, later identified as 31-year-old Michael Robert Shulzkump.

Deputy Coroner Charles Newton pronounced him dead at 10:02 a.m. Shulzkump sustained an injury to his head. The cause of death is unknown at this time. 

Newton says the person that found him believes Shulzkump had been living there for a few years.

The body has been sent off for autopsy.

The Homicide Unit was called out and assumed the investigation. 

If anyone has any information about the death of Michael Shulzkump, they are asked to contact Sergeant Donna D. Baker at (706) 225-4296 or by e-mail at dbaker@columbusga.org.

