Death on Luckie Street confirmed as murder by police

The death of Chongcha Dyer at 2854 Luckie Street has been confirmed as murder, said the Columbus Police Department. Now, CPD is investigating the death.

As previously reported, CPD arrived at the location on Luckie Street “in reference to a welfare check” on a resident. Upon arrival, officers found the 70-year old Dyer “deceased from a gunshot wound.”

CPD’s Homicide Unit has assumed control of the investigation and is asking that anyone with information about the victim’s “activities on Saturday June 29, 2019” to call Cpl. Zach Cole at 706-225-4295 or email him at zcole@columbusga.org.