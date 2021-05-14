Defense attorney: History of abuse in deadly shooting

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The defense attorney for a Columbus woman charged with killing her husband said his client shot her husband after suffering abuse in the relationship.

Charise Douglas is charged with killing her husband John Anthony Johnson. Douglas’s attorney, Anthony Johnson (no relation to the husband), said there was a history of abuse in the relationship and that Douglas was trying to leave when she shot her husband.

“She was at the point where she was going to try and return home with her family and be around loved ones. That was not something at the time that Mr. Johnson was willing to retain, so as she was getting ready to leave to go with her family, that’s when all of this took place,” Johnson said.

Douglas waived her Recorder’s Court hearing on May 13. That hearing has been rescheduled for May 20 at 9 a.m.

Johnson said the complexity of this cases is turning a private matter into a public one.

“We have to look at the facts and circumstances, look at what happened beforehand. We have to look at any 911 calls, any communication between the two, and kind of shed light to a private matter that has now become public,” Johnson said.

On May 1, 2021, at 8:59 p.m., police were called out to 3860 Gentian Boulevard following reports of a person being on the ground. According to police, Charise Douglas was arrested in connection to the shooting of her husband John Anthony Johnson.

When police arrived, they discovered Johnson, age 38, who had been shot. EMS officials attempted to resuscitate Johnson but were unsuccessful in their attempt. Johnson was pronounced dead by Muscogee County Deputy Coroner Elizabeth Allison at the scene.

Douglas is charged with murder.

“She has definitely seen better days. This process is really somewhat of a revictimization in the context that she transitioned to at one point she was fighting for her life. She did what she felt was needed at the time only for to now, she’s in front of the justice system now and where she is once again in a fight for her life,” Johnson said.