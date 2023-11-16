OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A deputy was shot in Oconee County Thursday afternoon.

According to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were conducting a traffic stop on Highway 11 at Mt. Pleasant Road when the driver of the stopped vehicle sped away from deputies and led them on a chase.

According to the sheriff’s office, the driver made his way to the area of Black Bass Road at Shelor Ferry Road when shots were fired and a deputy was hit. The driver fled again and the deputy was taken to the hospital.

The suspect was later located on Black Bass Road and shot by deputies.

The names and condition of the suspect and the deputy have not been released.

The State Law Enforcement Division was originally asked to investigate the shooting, however the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said due to a “familial conflict in the investigation,” the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office will investigate the shooting.

The sheriff’s office said the shooting did not involve agents from SLED.

We will update this story with more information as it is available.