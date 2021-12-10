Despite defense pleas, judge declines to reduce bond for man accused of killing Richard Watson last year

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A Superior Court judge declined to reduce the bond for a Columbus man awaiting trial for a 2020 murder near Cusseta Road and 27th Avenue.

Frankie Marquell Walker is charged with shooting 60-year-old Richard Watson to death in April of last year.

Watson’s siblings attended Friday’s hearing in front of Senior Superior Court Judge Bryant Culpepper.

Walker has been held on $175,000 bond since his arrest in May of last year. He is accused of shooting Watson when Watson stepped into a domestic dispute involving Walker.

His attorney Stacey Jackson was arguing for a $140,000 bond, while the state wanted to increase it to $250,000.

Since that arrest, the state has added additional charges. Culpepper redistributed the existing bond to cover the aggravated assault and gun charges.

Watson’s sister, Charlene Watson, says this ordeal has been difficult for their family.

“After my brother was murdered five months later my sister couldn’t take it so she fell dead with a heart attack at my other sister’s home. It was just so overwhelming,” she said. “We have never had this happen in our family before. It just devastated and it affected the whole family.”

No trial date has been set.