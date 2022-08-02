DADEVILLE, Ala. (WRBL) – Chilling details involving an alleged kidnapping are unfolding as WRBL learns investigators believe the juvenile victim was restrained to bed posts for about a week, given alcohol to keep her in a drugged state, but was able to escape by chewing out of her restraints.

Court documents indicate 37-year-old Jose Reyes is charged with Kidnapping 1st Degree. The documents state the kidnapping took place around July 24, with the intent to inflict physical injury or abuse sexually. We are awaiting a mug shot.

Yellow crime scene tape surrounds a mobile home in the 34-hundred block of County Road 34, where Reyes lives according to court documents.

Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s investigators remain at the scene. We are told what law enforcement agents believe what happened inside the home is horrific.

In just a few hours, Sheriff Jimmy Abbett says he will answer questions, and release what investigators have discovered during an afternoon press conference. We do not know the suspect’s relationship to the child.

The investigation began Monday when the sheriff says a 12-year-old girl was discovered by a passerby as she was walking along CR 34, down from the mobile home. The motorist called 911, deputies arrived and the little girl received medical attention. Court documents indicate deputies observed marks on the victim’s wrist indicative of being restrained. Multiple law enforcement agencies then began an investigation at the mobile home. The metal underpinning of the mobile home was ripped off and it looks like investigators focused their attention along the ground under the mobile home.

Reyes was located Monday in the Auburn area by U.S. Marshalls and taken into custody.



WRBL will continue to update as details are released.