COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – Columbus police are investigating a Sunday afternoon shooting that left one man shot.





Photos provided by viewer

Police say a dispute between two men left one man shot in his right shoulder.

The incident occurred around 12:45 p.m. on 1st Avenue near Johnson Mill Loft.

Police say the the victim suffered non-life threatening injuries and he is expected to recover.

No suspects have been arrested. The Robbery and Assault Unit have assumed the investigation.