Dispute over puppies leads to man being shot in foot in a LaGrange, police say

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The LaGrange Police Department is searching for two people following a shooting. Police say they are investigating the shooting of Deronich Grissom in the 1400 block of Juniper Street, and are seeking two people connected to that shooting.

According to police, the shooting happened on Dec. 4, 2021 at 7:18 p.m., during a dispute over puppies. Police said Grissom was shot in the foot during the incident. Following the shooting, two individuals fled the scene.

Grissom was taken to WellStar West Georgia Medical Center for treatment.

Police are looking for Jamie N. Maxwell and Reginal Saffold in connection to the shooting. Police said Saffold shot Grissom during the altercation, and both Saffold and Maxwell then ran away after Grissom was shot.

Warrants for Aggravated Assault, Possession of a Firearm in the Commission of a Crime and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon have been issued for Saffold and Maxwell.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to call the LaGrange Police Department or Troup County Crime Stoppers.