District attorney candidate jailed for 24 hours

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — A judge in Georgia has found a district attorney candidate in contempt of court and ordered him to spend 24 hours in jail.

News outlets report Michael Grace was booked in the Clarke County Jail on Monday morning. Chancery Judge Larry Primeaux says Grace failed to appear in court.

The candidate sent his secretary in his place. The secretary told the judge that Grace was running late. Primeaux said it was unacceptable.

The Meridian Star reports Grace failed to properly notify the court that he didn’t want to represent a client in a paternity and custody case last month.

Sheriff Todd Kemp says Grace is representing himself. Grace hasn’t been reached for comment.

He’s challenging Kassie Coleman in in the 10th Circuit Court district attorney election on Nov. 5.