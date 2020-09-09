Dog attack under investigation by Columbus Police

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:
dog_attack (Copy)_130055

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus Police are investigating a dog attack that left two people injured.

According to police, the attack happened on Sunday near 2nd Avenue and 32nd Street. Police say the victims were attacked at around 9:15 p.m. by two pit bulls described as tan in color.

Police say one of the victims remains in the hospital in critical condition.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the attack or has any information on the owner of the dogs to contact the Columbus Police Department Robbery/Assault Unit at (706)653-3400. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

88° / 74°
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon 50% 88° 74°

Friday

91° / 75°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 91° 75°

Saturday

87° / 73°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 60% 87° 73°

Sunday

88° / 73°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 60% 88° 73°

Monday

86° / 72°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 60% 86° 72°

Tuesday

82° / 68°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 50% 82° 68°

Wednesday

82° / 67°
More clouds than sun
More clouds than sun 10% 82° 67°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

82°

11 AM
Cloudy
10%
82°

85°

12 PM
Cloudy
10%
85°

86°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
86°

86°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
86°

87°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
87°

87°

4 PM
Cloudy
20%
87°

87°

5 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
87°

85°

6 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
85°

83°

7 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
83°

83°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
83°

81°

9 PM
Cloudy
20%
81°

80°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
80°

79°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
79°

78°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
78°

77°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
77°

77°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
77°

76°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

76°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

75°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

75°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

75°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

75°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

78°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
78°

81°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
81°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories