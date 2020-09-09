Dog attack under investigation by Columbus Police

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus Police are investigating a dog attack that left two people injured.

According to police, the attack happened on Sunday near 2nd Avenue and 32nd Street. Police say the victims were attacked at around 9:15 p.m. by two pit bulls described as tan in color.

Police say one of the victims remains in the hospital in critical condition.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the attack or has any information on the owner of the dogs to contact the Columbus Police Department Robbery/Assault Unit at (706)653-3400.