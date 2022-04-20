LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – On April 19, 2022, around 8:30 p.m., Lagrange Police Officers responded to a report about an individual being hit by a vehicle during a domestic dispute on 219 East Crovat St. in Lagrange, Georgia.

Responding officers alerted the Lagrange Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Section who initiated an investigation.

The investigation revealed that Shoquavius Colton drove her 2012 Hyundai Elantra to East Crovat St. where the victim was located.

An argument began between the two resulting in Colton becoming enraged. Colton drove her vehicle towards the victim, striking him once.

Colton attempted to strike the victim again before eventually fleeing the scene.

According to the Lagrange Police Department, the victim and Colton have a child together. As a result of the incident, the victim suffered a minor injury to his leg.

After the incident, Colton later returned to the scene during the investigation, and authorities arrested and charged her with aggravated assault.