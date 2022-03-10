MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) – On Thursday, the Alabama Department of Corrections announced the arrest of a Donaldson Correctional Officer for the use of excessive force against an inmate.

On March 9, 2022, agents from the Alabama Department of Corrections’ Law Enforcement Services Division collaborated with the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office and the Northern District Office of the FBI to arrest Correctional Lieutenant Mohammad Jenkins on a charge of second-degree assault.

Agents arrested Jenkins after the Law Enforcement Services Divisions investigated a Feb. 16, 2022, altercation between Jenkins and Donaldson inmate Victor Russo.

The investigation provided evidence that Jenkins used excessive force against Russo.

The Alabama Department of Corrections reported Russo died on Feb. 25, 2022. The cause of death is still unknown and pending a complete body autopsy.

Jenkins immediately resigned from his position after his arrest.