DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — Monday night, Dothan police responded to an assault call at the 1800 block of Lake Street. There they found a victim who had been shot several times with a paintball gun.

The majority of his injuries were minor except for a severe wound to his eye.

Later in the night, officers arrested Avonte’ O’Shawn Dozier in connection to that shooting.

Dozier allegedly got into a verbal argument with the victim and later fired the rounds, leaving wounds to the victim’s face, neck, arms, and torso, police say.

The victim is currently recovering in the hospital after receiving treatment for the injuries.

Dozier has since been charged with first-degree assault due to the severity of the injuries and the weapon he allegedly used.

His bond has been set at $30,000.