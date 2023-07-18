HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala (WDHN)—A 62-year-old Dothan man is facing two counts of child sex charges.

More News from WRBL

According to court records, Gerald Bentley Chandler was arrested and charged with one count of Enticing a Child and one count of Rape in the first degree on Sunday, July 16.

Jail records state the crime occurred the same day as his arrest.

Chandler has a $15,000 bond for Enticing a Child but is being held with no bond for Rape in the first degree, according to jail records.

A bond hearing has been set for Thursday, July 20, by Houston County Judge Benjamin Lewis.