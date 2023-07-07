MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) – On Friday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Alabama announced the sentencing for a man convicted of federal tax evasion, mail fraud, and drug charges.

On Thursday, U.S. Attorney Sandra J. Stewart says 58-year-old Kenneth Cherden Glasgow, from Dothan, Alabama, received 30 months in federal prison for tax evasion, mail fraud, and several drug conspiracy charges.

The judge presiding over Glasgow’s case ordered him to serve three years of supervised release after completing his prison term and to pay the IRS $376,720 in restitution. Glasgow pled guilty to the charges on Feb. 24.

Based on court records, Glasgow created two nonprofit organizations, The Ordinary Peoples Society (TOPS) and Prodigal Child Project (PCP). Afterward, Glasgow solicited donations from various other nonprofit organizations and claimed to them and the IRS that the donations collected would be used for charitable purposes.

Instead, Glasgow withdrew $407,450 in cash from an account of one of the nonprofit organizations in 2018. Glasgow then used the funds for his personal benefit, and the U.S. Attorney’s Office says Glasgow should have reported the funds as income on his tax returns.

Glasgow failed to file a tax return altogether for 2018. In his attempt to hide his activity, Glasgow supplied his tax preparer with inaccurate information resulting in the tax preparer completing IRS forms for Glasgow’s nonprofit organizations that substantially understated the income from both organizations and excluded the financial benefits Glasgow received from the organizations.

From 2016 through 2019, the U.S. Attorney’s Office says he withdrew $1,300,848.54 in cash from both of his organizations without accounting for the withdrawal on the organizations’ IRS forms or on his own tax returns. Glasgow also mailed documents with false statements to the Social Security Administration (SSA) to enable his ability to continue obtaining disability benefits and other related health benefits under the Medicare and Medicaid programs.

The statements Glasgow provided detailed that his physical disabilities and daily activities were limited, although he reported working 50 to 60 hours a week for his nonprofit on the nonprofit organizations’ IRS forms.

In some of the SSA forms, Glasgow also claimed that his physical limitation was severe to the point where he had difficulty driving and instead traveled with another individual. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says this is not true and that court documents show that Glasgow confessed to leasing a vehicle using funds from one of his organizations and listed himself as the only authorized driver.

Additionally, Glasgow received multiple traffic citations for nearly 27 different traffic stops between Feb. 5, 2015, and Aug. 11, 2020. All of the citations show Glasgow was the driver.

Glasgow’s sentence also included a charge for working with codefendant 50-year-old Willie Frank Peterson, also from Dothan, to obtain cocaine with the intent to distribute. Peterson plead guilty to his role in the drug conspiracy on March 14. Based on Peterson’s plea deal, Glasgow agreed to buy cocaine from Peterson in 2018 and 2019. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Peterson’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for Aug. 2.

The DEA, FBI, IRS Criminal Investigation, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’s Office of Inspector General, and the SSA Office of Inspector General, along with assistance from the Dothan Police Department, investigated Glasgow’s case. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Megan A. Kirkpatrick, Brandon W. Bates, and Stephen K. Moulton prosecuted Glasgow’s case.