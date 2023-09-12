DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — A 23-year-old Dothan man was arrested last Friday after police say he stabbed a victim multiple times with a steak knife during an argument.

More News from WRBL

On Friday, September 8, at approximately 6:45 p.m., officers rushed to the 500 block of Chinook Street on reports of an edged weapon assault.

According to Dothan Police, when officers arrived, they found a victim in the yard of a home, bleeding from cuts and wounds on the face, forearm, and abdomen.

Police say the victim and suspect, identified as Davonta Bryson McCree, were involved in a verbal altercation, during which McCree grabbed a steak knife and stabbed the victim several times.

Prior to officers’ arrival on the scene, McCree fled the scene and was later found on the road with the steak knife in his possession, according to Dothan Police.

McCree was arrested and charged with one count of Assault in the First Degree, with a set bond of $60,000.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.