DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A Dothan pastor and activist appeared in federal court on Thursday.

Kenneth Glasgow, pastor and founder of The Ordinary People’s Society, was sentenced to 30 months in prison for drug conspiracy and social security and mail fraud, according to his attorney Derek Yorbrough.

According to documents filed by the Department of Justice, Glasgow was accused of stealing $407,450 from one of his tax-exempt organizations and sending false information to the Social Security Administration to obtain disability payments.

Glasgow reported in 2019 that he worked at The Ordinary People’s Society (TOPS) for 60 hours a week with no income and at his other charity, Prodigal Child Project (PCP), for 50 hours a week. They also claim Glasgow used the money to rent a vehicle each month from a dealership, even though he said others drove him around, according to past reports.

In 2020, he was accused of distributing cocaine to an unnamed suspect and was indicted by a grand jury. He pled not guilty in 2021, per past WDHN reports. The indictment alleged Glasgow distributed drugs over a period of time, though it did not say how long.

Glasgow changed his plea four different times until eventually pleading guilty to all charges.