MONGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) – On Wednesday, Kevin Wayne Willett, 31, from Dothan, Alabama, received 210 months in prison for attempting to send obscene material to a minor and attempting to distribute child pornography to a minor, announced U.S. Attorney Sandra J. Stewart.

Additionally, Willett must serve five years of supervised release and register as a sex offender.

According to Willett’s plea agreement and other court records, on May 3, 2018, Willett utilized an online dating site to communicate with who he assumed was a 14-year-old girl but was communicating with an undercover FBI agent posing as a minor.

During the communication between the two, Willett sent an obscene image of an adult to the undercover FBI agent. Over the next few days, Willett continued to communicate with the FBI agent via text messages. The messages indicated Willett’s intent to share ‘lewd and sexual images.’ Willet later sent the FBI agent an image containing child pornography.

On March 7, Willett pleaded guilty to the charges.

The FBI and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency investigated Willett’s case. Assistant U.S. Attorney J. Patrick Lamb prosecuted the case.