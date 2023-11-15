COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A Columbus teenager spent his 16th birthday in court facing murder charges in connection to a shooting death near the Double Churches area.

Akiraon Reed has been charged with the murder of 16-year-old Dayton Willis, who was found dead in a car overnight on Aug. 31.

Reed, who is being represented by Attorney Shevon Thomas II, entered a not-guilty plea. Recorder’s Court Judge Alonzo Whitaker ordered Reed be held without bail.

The case is being bound to Superior Court where Reed is being tried as an adult, although he was 15 during the shooting.

Whitaker did not allow Reed to be photographed until after he made the decision there was probable cause to hold him on the murder charge.

Columbus Detective Sgt. Demetrius Battle told the court there was video matching someone of Reed’s stature near the vehicle where Willis’ body was found. Reed said a gun was found beneath the victim’s body.

A second person was seen on that video. The case is still under investigation.