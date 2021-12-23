Double shooting under investigation in Valley, father and daughter shot

VALLEY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Valley Police Department is investigation a double shooting in which a father and daughter were both shot. According to police, the shooting happened on Dec. 23, 2021, at around 9:00 a.m., at Ten Oaks Apartments, located in the 2900 block of 19th Place.

Police say they were called to building E of the apartment complex in reference to an argument in which shots were fired.

When police arrived on scene, they said officers found the first victim, Joshua Dirk Sprayberry, age 46, outside of an apartment. He had been shot four times.

Sprayberry told police his daughter, Jas’mien Samone Martin, age 23, had also been shot and taken to a hospital in a private vehicle.

Sprayberry told police he went to his daughter’s apartment because she and her boyfriend, identified as Terrance Keegan Alexander, age 27, were having an argument.

Police say at some time during the encounter both Sprayberry and Alexander pulled out guns, and shots were fired. Sprayberry was shot four times and Martin was shot once.

According to police, Martin was taken, by Alexander, to EAMC-Lanier. She was then transferred to EAMC-Opelika, where she is undergoing surgery. Martin’s condition is currently unavailable.

Sprayberry was flown to Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital for treatment. He is expected to be released soon, according to police.

At the scene, investigators recovered two weapons and multiple shell casings.

Police have not released information about possible charges in the case.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with any information regarding this case please call the Valley Police Department Investigations Division at 3234-756-5200.