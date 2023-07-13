COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A man who shot four people in downtown Columbus and another one in Phenix City two years ago on a two-shooting spree appeared in a Muscogee County court Thursday.

Justin Tyran Roberts, 42, pleaded guilty to his crimes on the Georgia side.

Roberts apologized for what he did those two days. The victims – several of them military – were not in court today, but one sent a letter saying that it would have been much worse if Roberts had been a better shot and “was not a bad murderer.”

Roberts was sentenced by Judge Gil McBride to 30 years in state prison, 20 to serve.

It was a deal hammered out between Roberts’ attorney Bentley Adams and District Attorney Stacey Jackson.

For two days in June 2021, Roberts had the city on edge. The rampage started in Phenix City just after 8 on June 11 when he was accused of shooting one person near the Courtyard Marriott and the 14th Street Bridge.

By 10 p.m., Roberts was shooting in downtown Columbus. He wounded three people in the 10-hundred block of Broadway.

He was able to escape apprehension and then on June 12 he shot another person at the end of Broadway under the Oglethorpe Bridge.

Roberts told the judge he was from Troup County, but had been living in Columbus and he had not been treated for any mental illness.

Jackson says he would not consider Roberts as one victim stated “a bad murder.”

“That is probably not the way I would characterize it or phrase it,” Jackson said. “I think there was obviously shooting into a crowd, and luckily and thankfully, no one was injured to the point death resulted.”

During the initial investigation, there was some concern that this might be a hate crime. Jackson tells WRBL the evidence didn’t show that. And federal authorities looked at the possibility of a hate crime, but did not take the case.