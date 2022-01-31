Dozens arrested in Columbus in weekend crime suppression operation, one police officer injured

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Dozens of people were arrested over the weekend in a three day crime suppression operation conducted in Columbus. The operation resulted in a variety of arrests for illicit activities including gang activity, DUIs, drugs, and weapons.

One police officer was injured during the operation and is recovering, according to police.

Conducted as a joint operation between the Columbus Police Department and the Georgia State Patrol, the operation ran from Friday, Jan. 28 through Sunday, Jan 30.

According to police, the operation’s focus was to patrol locations that are “hot spots” for crime. Law enforcement officers were also seeking out individuals with active warrants for their arrest. Additionally, they were looking for people who were illegally in possession of firearms and involved in gang activity.

Officials said 24 Columbus Police Officers and 21 Georgia State Troopers participated in the operation.

The operation resulted in the following:

500+ contacts with people

59 people taken into custody (5 released on Principal Summons to appear in court)

109 criminal charges (23 felonies / 86 misdemeanors)

21 criminal arrest warrants served

27 contacts with people armed with firearms (10 of those seized as evidence in criminal charges)

612 traffic citations issued

483 traffic warnings issued

20 DUI arrests

26 vehicles impounded (arrests, no insurance, etc.)

11 violators fled from / pursued by officers or troopers

95.5 grams of illegal drugs seized ($2260 street sale value)

36 pills containing illegal drugs ($720 street sale value)

According to police, there was one use of force incident during the operation. Officers encountered a suspect who violently resisted arrest. He wrestled control of one officer’s Taser and tried to take the pistol from a second officer. Officers were eventually able to gain control and handcuff the suspect. One of those officers received a significant injury and although he was not hospitalized, he is still receiving treatment at this time.