DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — An early Saturday morning fight at a local Dothan nightclub leads to a police chase into Daleville.

Early Saturday morning, officials responded to a call about a fight that broke out at Rain on South Saint Andrews Street in Dothan.

Officials arrived at the scene to treat an injured male with a cut on his left eye. A Dothan police officer saw the suspect in a vehicle heading West on West Main Street appearing to be under the influence. The driver was all over the road, traveling at a high rate of speed on Highway 84 West when the officer called in a pursuit.

The suspect traveled into Daleville and was unaware of the dip in the road at the intersection of Highway 84. the suspect struck the intersection and lost control of the vehicle and wrecked, according to officials. Daleville police investigated the accident and no serious injuries were reported.

The suspect, Eric B Smith, 21, was charged with a DUI and attempting to elude.