Drug Arrest: Americus man arrested, charged with trafficking meth and cocaine

AMERICUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A man has been arrested on multiple drug related charges in Americus. According to officials with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Kasie Monson, age 30, was arrested on Jan. 25, 2022.

Monson has been charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of crack cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

According to GBI officials, Monson was selling drugs out of a house in Americus located in the 200 block of Brookdale Drive.

In a search of the home, investigators found 1.37 pounds of methamphetamine, 0.5 ounce of powder cocaine, 0.5 ounce of crack cocaine, and 0.5 ounce of marijuana, according to officials.

Monson was booked into the Sumter County Jail following his arrest.

