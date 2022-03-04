CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Schools officials have announced a student was found with drugs and a loaded AR-15 in their vehicle Wednesday.

More News from WRBL

During afternoon dismissal an 18-year-old student at the Academy for Technology and Academics was seen vaping in the parking lot, so administration searched their vehicle, according to the district.

The vehicle search led to the discovery of a bag of marijuana, a box of ammunition, and a loaded AR-15.

Law enforcement was contacted, and the student will face disciplinary actions to the fullest extent and criminal charges were filed.

The district said ATA parents and staff were notified of this incident on Wednesday by school administration.