MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police say a driver refused to stop, led them on a pursuit and along the way drugs were thrown out of the window. This happened around 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say they tried to pull over the vehicle on Texas Street near Broad Street. The driver sped off and didn’t stop until they crashed into a tree on Marine and Garrity Streets.

The driver and the passenger suffered non-life-threating injuries. They are being treated in the hospital, but once discharged they will be booked into Metro Jail.