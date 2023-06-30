DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — Decatur Police say a man previously wanted for his involvement in illegal gambling and drug activity has turned himself in.

Bander “Mario” Mohamed, 42, turned himself in to the Decatur Police Department. He was arrested for his active warrants and booked into the Morgan County Jail.

Mohamed had active warrants for trafficking in illegal drugs, unlawful to maintain electric bells, unlawful possession of controlled substance and promoting gambling.

Decatur Police were searching for Mohamed after arresting seven people after they say a search revealed about 50 illegal gambling devices, an ‘extensive’ camera/alert system, firearms and a large quantity of drugs.

The Decatur Police Department (DPD) said over the past several months, investigators with the department’s VICE and Narcotics Unit received “numerous citizen complaints of illegal gambling and drug activity from a building in the 1000-block of Hoover Avenue Southwest.”

DPD added that officers responded to multiple service calls in this area as well regarding disturbances, gunshots and reckless driving. While investigating these complaints, the DPD VICE/Narcotics Unit was able to obtain a probable cause warrant to search the building on Hoover Ave.

Investigators executed the warrant on June 26, with the assistance of the patrol and criminal investigations division.

During the search, DPD said they found “approximately 50 illegal gambling devices, an extensive camera and alert system or “bells”, multiple firearms, a trafficking quantity of opiate pills, and a large quantity of Khat, a narcotic stimulant.”

The gambling devices were reportedly seized pending condemnation proceedings, and the fire marshal responded to the building due to safety concerns to terminate electricity to the building.

Seven other people were arrested and charged as a result of this investigation:

Maher Algassari Anwaraddin, 31, was charged with trafficking in illegal drugs, unlawful to maintain electric bells, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, illegal possession of prescription drugs and promoting gambling. He was transported to the Morgan County Jail to be held in lieu of a $7,600 bond.



Malik Tyrese Lyons, 23, was charged with simple gambling and transported to the Morgan County Jail to be held in lieu of a $300 bond.



Damont Jones, 27, was also charged with simple gambling. He was transported to the Morgan County Jail to be held in lieu of a $300 bond.



Timothy Ikner, 35, was charged with simple gambling. He was transported to the Morgan County Jail with his bond set at $300.



Jose Miguel Garcia, 37, was charged with simple gambling. He was transported to the Morgan County Jail to be held in lieu of a $300 bond.



Jean Caroline Smith, 74, was charged with simple gambling. She was transported to the Morgan County Jail to be held in lieu of a $300 bond.



Andres Pedro Franc, 42, was charged with public intoxication. He was transported to the Morgan County Jail to be held in lieu of a $300 bond.

DPD said that they are actively receiving info on other establishments promoting gambling and drugs, and investigations into these establishments are also underway.