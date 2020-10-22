Enterprise authorities seize stolen weapon, drugs from convicted armed robber

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — The Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles arrested a parolee Wednesday after reportedly finding weapons and drugs in his car.

The bureau said that Jay Gatewood, sentencing to 25 years in prison for robbing a Dothan law office and three years for commuting child abuse, failed to report to his officer in October. Gatewood paroled out in 2016 and had been under supervision since.

Parole Officer Jared McPhaul ordered him to report to the Enterprise office. Informed by a tip, McPhaul asked Gatewood if there was anything improper inside his vehicle once he arrived.

Gatewood told officers there was a gun in his car, prompting a search by McPhaul and Officer Troy Staley. During their search, the officers found two 9 mm semiautomatic handguns, three ammunition magazines, a jar of marijuana, and a digital scale.

McPhaul said one of the weapons was stolen. Upon finding the evidence, the parole officers turned over the evidence to the Enterprise Police Department.

“The first job every day of our officers is to protect public safety,” Judge Charlie Graddick said. “These officers stopped a parolee with a violent history from potentially using illegal weapons to harm someone. We are all grateful for their hard work and dedication.”

A grand jury will now examine the evidence to decide what action to take. Authorized are also looking into potential federal charges.