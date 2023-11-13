ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A teacher at West Florida High School was arrested in connection with a shooting in Franklin, Tenn.

More News from WRBL

Cody Wiggins, 29, an English teacher at WFHS, was arrested Saturday night.

Officers with the Franklin Police Department were called to the Franklin Marriott Cool Springs Hotel for an “active shooter” call, according to WKRG’s sister station WKRN. When they arrived Saturday at 9:30 p.m., officers reportedly found two gunshot victims.

Both victims were taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, and their current condition is unknown.

Officers said that Wiggins had fled the scene by the time they arrived. They later found Wiggins on foot in a nearby neighborhood.

Officials said Wiggins’ wife and brother-in-law were the two victims. The three were in Franklin for a wedding.

A detective has reportedly obtained warrants charging Wiggins with two counts of attempted homicide, aggravated assault, aggravated domestic assault, and tampering with evidence.

“In compliance with Florida law and the Escambia County School District’s contractual provisions, the employee will be immediately suspended,” said Escambia County Public Schools Superintendent Keith Leonard. “We will continue to work with law enforcement as the case is brought to a culmination.”

ALSO ON WKRG.com: Honoring those who served — at Veterans Memorial Park in Pensacola