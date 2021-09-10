Escaped inmate’s body found inside stolen vehicle recovered in Barbour County

BARBOUR COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – A vehicle stolen from Sumter County, Ga. has been recovered in Barbour County, Ala. with the body of an escaped Sumter County inmate inside, according to the Barbour County Sheriff’s Department.

According to officials, on Sept. 5, 2021, deputies were called out to 114 Hwy 130 in Barbour County following reports of a suspicious vehicle.

Upon arrival, deputies found a two door gray Honda Accord with a license plate that read “BAILEE”.

When investigators looked further into the vehicle, they discovered it was reported missing from Sumter County, Ga. on Aug. 23, 2021, and was believed to have been stolen by Rodriquez Germany, an inmate who escaped from the Sumter County Correctional Institute on the same day.

After discovering the Honda Accord on Sept. 5, deputies processed the scene. The body inside the car was sent for autopsy for identification.

An Sept. 9, 2021, the Barbour County Sheriff’s office received official confirmation that the body inside the vehicle was that of Germany.

The cause of death for Germany still remains unknown, according to officials.