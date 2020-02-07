Escaped Muscogee inmate John Lloyd Pollock captured in Augusta

NEW DETAILS (2-7-2020): The office of Warden Dwight Hamrick of the Muscogee County Prison says that John Lloyd Pollock, the inmate who escaped from a work detail at Double Churches Park was recaptured in Augusta, Ga. at noon.

STORY UPDATE (2-6-2020): Authorities say the inmate has now changed clothes. They have also released a detailed description.

He is wearing a blue hoodie, blue shirt, and jeans. Pollock is a 5’8″ and weighs about 130 lbs. He has brown hair, blue eyes, and facial hair.

If you see him, do not approach him. Please call 911 immediately.

ORIGINAL STORY (2-6-2020): COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Authorities say a Muscogee County prison inmate has escaped from custody.

33-year-old John Lloyd Pollock escaped from Double Churches Park around noon on Thursday. It’s unclear if Pollock was working on an inmate detail when he escaped.

Pollock is serving a three year sentence for second degree burglary. If you see Pollock, you’re asked to call 9-1-1.