TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – An inmate who escaped from the Troup County Jail last week has been captured.

According to the Troup County Sheriff’s Office, Timothy Lane Traffansted, 55, was captured on Sunday after escaping on Friday.

Sheriff’s office officials said Traffansted was taken into custody in Chambers County on Sunday afternoon.

Last week, the sheriff’s office sent out an alert saying Traffansted could not be located in the jail. A short time later, his jail issued jumpsuit was found outside of the jail.



