Eufaula man arrested on multiple drug charges

EUFAULA, Ala. (WRBL) – The Eufaula Police Department has arrested a man on multiple drug related charges. According to officials with the police department, Ralph Kesheffi McNear, 37, of Eufaula, was arrested on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022.

(Ralph Kesheffi McNear)

Officials said McNear’s arrest came after the ALEA SBI Region B Alabama Drug Enforcement Task Force (ADETF) made probable cause contact with him on Feb. 11.

During the drug bust, investigators recovered 1.6 pounds of marijuana, 1.6 pounds of THC gummies, ecstasy pills, various drug processing and packaging equipment and a firearm from McNear.

McNear has been charged with the following:

2 counts Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance

Possession of Marijuana 1st Degree

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Certain Persons Forbidden to Possess a Firearm

According to officials, a probation hold has been placed on McNear.