Eufaula man in critical condition following shooting

EUFAULA, Ala. (WRBL) – The Eufaula Police Department is investigating a shooting. Police say the 25-year-old male victim is in critical condition after being shot Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened at around 11:35 a.m. at a business located at 518 South Eufaula Avenue. When police arrived on scene, they say they found the victim who had been shot several times in his upper and lower body.

According to police the victim was taken to Medical Center Barbour Emergency Department for treatment and later transferred to a Columbus hospital.

Police say no one else was injured in the shooting.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is urged to contact the Eufaula Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 334-687-1200 or the Anonymous Tip Line at 334-687-7100.