 

Eufaula man in critical condition following shooting

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EUFAULA, Ala. (WRBL) – The Eufaula Police Department is investigating a shooting. Police say the 25-year-old male victim is in critical condition after being shot Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened at around 11:35 a.m. at a business located at 518 South Eufaula Avenue.  When police arrived on scene, they say they found the victim who had been shot several times in his upper and lower body.

According to police the victim was taken to Medical Center Barbour Emergency Department for treatment and later transferred to a Columbus hospital.

Police say no one else was injured in the shooting.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is urged to contact the Eufaula Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 334-687-1200 or the Anonymous Tip Line at 334-687-7100.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

67° / 45°
Clear
Clear 10% 67° 45°

Friday

73° / 49°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 73° 49°

Saturday

74° / 51°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 74° 51°

Sunday

73° / 53°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 73° 53°

Monday

70° / 44°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 70° 44°

Tuesday

70° / 54°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 70° 54°

Wednesday

73° / 54°
Showers possible
Showers possible 50% 73° 54°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

61°

6 PM
Clear
0%
61°

58°

7 PM
Clear
0%
58°

55°

8 PM
Clear
0%
55°

54°

9 PM
Clear
0%
54°

53°

10 PM
Clear
0%
53°

51°

11 PM
Clear
0%
51°

51°

12 AM
Clear
0%
51°

50°

1 AM
Clear
0%
50°

49°

2 AM
Clear
0%
49°

49°

3 AM
Clear
0%
49°

48°

4 AM
Clear
0%
48°

47°

5 AM
Clear
10%
47°

47°

6 AM
Clear
10%
47°

46°

7 AM
Clear
10%
46°

48°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
48°

53°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
53°

57°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
57°

62°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
62°

65°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
65°

68°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
68°

70°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
70°

71°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
71°

72°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
72°

70°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
70°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories