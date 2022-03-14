EUFAULA, Ala. (WRBL) – Following several disturbing incidents involving what is being described as juveniles and young adults carrying and firing replica handguns in Eufaula, the Eufaula Police Department has released a statement calling the incidents “reckless, dangerous and criminal” and calling for a cease of the activities.

Police said the incidents have happened in restaurants or convenience stores in the city. They are reaching out to parents, urging them to explain to their children how dangerous this can be.

“We urge parents to explain how deadly and stupid these acts are and to know their children’s whereabouts and activities as much as possible.”

Police said they also noticed a disturbing trend of the incidents not being reported to authorities as they should be.

“As abhorrent as these acts are, it is just as disturbing that, while witnessed by many, very few calls have been made to our Department or 911 reporting this activity. We urge citizens to report any act of violence or criminal activity regardless of the perpetrators. “

Police said the behavior needs to end before someone is seriously injured or worse.

“Ask yourself….if presented the opportunity, could you decide, in a matter of seconds, at night or in poor lighting, which weapon is real and which is fake? Then ask yourself….do you condone your child having one of these weapons, firing it in public, and risking that a legally armed citizen or the police can tell the difference?”

Police called the the incidents childish and said they cannot emphasize enough how careless, illegal and potentially deadly acts such as these are.