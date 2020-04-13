Eufaula Police arrest man after “brief standoff”

EUFAULA, Ala. (WRBL) – The Eufaula Police Department arrested a man after a “brief standoff” Friday.

Police say the man, Montreon Paige, was arrested after police attempted to serve an arrest warrant. They discover that Paige, 29, was possibly in possession of a weapon inside the home.

Police were able to convince him to leave the home and he was arrested.

Paige is charged with a Theft of Property 1st for allegedly stealing a vehicle.

Other arrest warrants are pending against Paige for unrelated incidents. He is being held in the Eufaula City Jail awaiting a bond hearing.