EUFAULA, Ala. (WRBL) — The Eufaula Police Department is investigating a shooting at an apartment complex that left one injured on Wednesday.

According to the police department, around 12:33 a.m., on Wednesday, Eufaula Police and Eufaula Fire Rescue responded to a report of a person being shot.

After arriving at the apartment complex located on West Fair Street, responding officers determined the 49-year-old victim suffered from multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body and initiated medical treatment.

Eufaula Police say the victim was later transported to Medical Center Barbour for additional treatment.

Authorities arrested 38-year-old Jamese Lamar Walker from Gadsden, Alabama, on the scene of the incident and charged him with Attempted Murder.

Walker is currently being held at the Eufaula City Jail awaiting a bond hearing, and Eufaula Police say the shooting incident is still under investigation at this time.