Eufaula Police arrest man in connection to 10 business burglaries



EUFAULA. Ala. (WRBL) – The Eufaula Police Department has arrested one suspect in connection to 10 burglaries at local businesses. Police say they have been investigating the series of burglaries that have happened over the past several months.

Frederick Afonza Moreland, age 56, was arrested on Saturday after police say they found him breaking in to an area business.

According to police, an extensive and detailed investigation lead them to connect Moreland to nine other business burglaries, with certain pieces of evidence linking Moreland to the other burglaries and thefts.

Charges against Moreland include:

Burglary 3rd Degree x10

Theft of Property 2nd Degree x2

Theft of Property 3rd Degree x2

Theft of Property 4th Degree x5

Criminal Mischief

Resisting Arrest

Attempting to Elude

Moreland is being held at the Eufaula City Jail awaiting a bond hearing.

Police say the investigation into the burglaries is still ongoing, and more arrests and charges are anticipated in the near future.