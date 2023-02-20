EUFAULA, Ala. (WRBL) — The Eufaula Police Department is investigating a Friday night shooting that injured one individual.

On Feb. 17 at 9:30 p.m., Eufaula police responded to the shooting.

At a South Eufaula Avenue apartment complex, officers found an individual with a single gunshot wound to the upper body. Medical treatment was initiated.

The 21-year-old was taken to Medical Center Barbour for further treatment.

This incident is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Criminal Investigations Division at (334) 687-1200 or the anonymous tip line at (334) 687-7100.