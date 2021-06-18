Eufaula Police investigating shooting on Norman Street

EUFAULA, Ala. (WRBL) – A man is in critical condition following a shooting in Eufaula.

According to officials with the Eufaula Police Department, the shooting happened Friday afternoon on Norman Street.

Police say the victim, a 37-year-old black male, was shot twice. He has been airlifted to Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital for treatment. He is listed as being in serious but stable condition, according to police.

Police say they have identified a person of interest in the shooting. That person is currently not in police custody.

