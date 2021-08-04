Eufaula Police: Man arrested for child-sex crimes on victim he met through social media

EUFAULA, Ala. (WDHN) — On Tuesday, a Eufaula man was arrested on multiple charges including rape, police said.

Justin Appling, 23, was arrested and charged with three counts of rape in the second degree, and three counts of traveling to meet a child for an unlawful sex act, upon a juvenile under 16 but over 12 years of age, according to Eufaula Police Department.

Eufaula police told WDHN that the parents of the victim notified authorities as soon as they found out their child was communicating to Appling via a social media app, which was three days prior to his arrest. It is believed that the social media app is where the victim met Appling, police said.

Eufaula Police Department began an investigation which led to Appling being arrested. He is currently in the Eufaula City Jail awaiting a bond hearing.

This is a developing story and WDHN will have updates as the investigation continues.