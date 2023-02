EUFAULA, Ala. (WRBL) — The Eufaula Police Department is looking for a man wanted on multiple charges.

Provided by Eufaula Police Department

Police say Arronde Shedrick Danyezz Brown is wanted on charges of attempted murder and discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle.

There are no additional details available at this time.

Anyone with information on Brown should call (334) 687-1200 or (334) 687-7100.