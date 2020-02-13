Eufaula Police seek information on two suspects wanted in connection to a January murder

EUFAULA, Ala. (WRBL) – The Eufaula Police department is seeking information on two men wanted for various warrants related to the Jan. 26 murder of Brandon Christopher Henry.

Cory Wayne Robinson, 23, and Shawn’Tarvis Howard, 21, are alleged to have “arbitrary stature” in the CTM street gang, Eufuala Police say.

Police ask that anyone who sees Robinson or Howard to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Eufaula Police Department at 334-687-1200, or the Anonymous Tip Line at 334-687-7100.

