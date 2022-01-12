Eufaula Police: Suspect arrest arrested in connection to Jan. 11 shooting

EUFAULA, Ala. (WRBL) – A suspect is in police custody following a shooting in Eufaula on Tuesday night. According to officials with the Eufaula Police Department, Tyron M. Paige, 24, has been arrested in connection to a shooting that happened on Jan. 11, 2022.

Police said the victim in the shooting was listed as being in critical condition on Tuesday, after they were admitted to Medical Center Barbour. According to police, the victim was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle, following the shooting on Tuesday night.

Police said the victim has been transported to another hospital for further treatment. The individual’s current condition is unavailable.

Paige is being charged with Attempted Murder in connection to the shooting. He has been booked in to the Eufaula City Jail and is awaiting a bond hearing.

