EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: An altercation outside of courtroom as Mellon Street murder suspect makes first appearance

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – There was drama inside and outside of a Columbus courtroom today as a man suspected in the August double homicide on Mellon Street appeared before a judge for the first time.

Earl Johnson, 37, is facing two murder charges and one charge of aggravated assault for the Aug. 25 shooting at an apartment in South Columbus that left Lamonte Denard Muff and Lyatray Buchanan dead.

A third victim, Joshua Brown, was also shot but he left the scene and was found later at Canty Place Apartments.

Inside the courtroom, Johnson pleaded not guilty, but Judge Julius Hunter found there was probably cause based on the testimony of Sgt. Dexter Wysinger, of the Columbus Police Department.

Police say that as they were putting up crime scene tape at the location of the shooting, Johnson was going door to door intimidating witnesses.

Originally, Johnson was detained the night of the shooting, but released when CPD could not gather enough evidence to mount a case. Now, police say that Johnson used an assault-style weapon to shoot and kill Muff and Buchanan, as well as shooting Brown.

Family members of the deceased and the alleged killer had harsh words outside of the court as Wysinger stepped out, but he was able to get both sides to move away in different directions.

The detective testified that there were three witnesses to the shooting which took place inside and outside of the apartment. Witnesses were not named because they fear for their safety.

There have been four murders on Mellon Street since August of last year.