MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A woman allegedly shot by her ex-husband is now begging him to turn himself in. Her ex-husband is accused of shooting her and killing her boyfriend on Christmas Eve in Prichard on Beck Avenue.

Shanda Avery spoke with WKRG News 5 from her hospital room where she is still recovering after being shot 16 times three months ago.

“I have a lot of nightmares, I do a lot of crying,” said Avery.

Avery and her boyfriend were shot on Christmas Eve. Her boyfriend, Quincy Kemp, was killed. She nearly lost her life too.

“I died on the scene and the EMTs brought me back. I died in surgery and they brought me back again,” said Avery.

Prichard police have been looking for her ex-husband, Maurice Sashington.

“He didn’t want to move on,” says Avery of her ex-husband. Their divorce was finalized in January.

Sashington is wanted by Prichard Police in connection to the murder. Officers have warned he is armed and dangerous.

“I’m tired. I want to be with my babies. I want to have justice for Quincy. He did not deserve this. I do not deserve this. I need for Maurice to turn himself in. It’s a plea for Maurice to turn himself in,” said Avery.

Avery was shot four times in the stomach, seven in the rear area, and several times in her legs. She’s been recovering in the hospital since the shooting.

“I’m isolated. It’s hard. The nightmares, it’s really the nightmares, the paranoia. Because he’s still out there. So, um, it’s been really hard for me,” said Avery.

She is still emotional thinking about what happened…which is why she is pleading with her ex-husband to turn himself in.

“He made the decision to do something terrible, and he has to live with that,” said Avery.

Prichard police do not have any new updates about the case, they say they are still looking for Sashington.