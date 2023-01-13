BENNINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) — Embattled ‘Flash’ star Ezra Miller pleaded guilty in Vermont Superior Court Friday morning to misdemeanor unlawful trespass. The charge was added by the State of Vermont in December.

According to the plea deal obtained by NEWS10, it changes Miller’s original plea of not guilty to felony burglary and misdemeanor petit larceny; both of those charges were dropped as part of this plea deal. Police said Miller broke into a long-time friend’s home and stole several bottles of alcohol in May of last year.

Court documents obtained by NEWS10 said the homeowners identified Miller with security camera footage and told police they went into the home without permission. Miller was sentenced to 89 to 90 days suspended sentence meaning he will not serve jail time, a $500 fine and one year of probation.

Attorneys for the State of Vermont say this will allow Miller to continue their career and ongoing mental health treatment. Miller agreed to 41 conditions as part of the plea deal, including no drinking during probation and random testing for drugs and alcohol as well as an agreement to continue seeking mental health treatment.

Judge McDonald-Cady emphasized the importance of mental health in Friday’s court proceedings. “All the conditions really are about mental health, substance-free living and also no contact with the homeowner,” McDonald-Cady said.

Miller’s attorney released this statement shortly after the hearing saying in part, quote:

“Ezra would like to thank the court and the community for their trust and patience throughout this process, and would once again like to acknowledge the love and support they have received from their family and friends, who continue to be a vital presence in their ongoing mental health.”