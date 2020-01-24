Family reacts to death of son

Columbus,Ga- (WRBL)- A Mother and Father are heart broken, after their son was killed by someone who they thought was a true friend.

13-year old Jamereion Davis was shot on Jan. 18, on the 800 block of 32nd Avenue. On that same day, 18-year-old Jaquayvius Jones turned himself into the Muscogee County Jail, where he was charged with theft.

The Following Thursday, Jones was charged with Davis’s murder. Davis’s parents thought Jones was a true friend to their son.

“My son didn’t get killed in the streets, he got killed at home by somebody who was supposed to be a true friend to him,” said his father Jonathan Harris.

” I let the little boy come to my house and I treated him just like I would treat my boys, so I wouldn’t understand why he would even do anything like this, and I trusted him to be friends with my kids,” said his mother Apollonia Davis.

Davis was a student at Rothschild Middle School, his parents say he will be remembered as a smart kid, and they will never forget their final words to him.

“It’s the same thing I always tell him, that I love him. He was a child in the heart, but he was man in the mind and he will always do what he say he will do,” his father said.

Jones remains in custody at the Muscogee County Jail and is expected to report to Recorder’s Court on Jan. 30.