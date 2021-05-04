 

Family shares photos of victims after shooting, deadly pursuit that ended in Mississippi

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)– The family of Christin and Brandon Parker are sharing pictures of their loved ones who were shot and killed in Baker during yesterday’s double murder police pursuit.

26-year-old Brandon Parker

32-year-old Christin Parker

Christin Parker’s 4-month-old son La’Mello Parker

Deputies say Christin and Brandon were fatally shot by 30-year-old Eric Derell Smith before noon on Monday.

Smith fled the scene with his 4-month-old son and lead police on a pursuit toward Biloxi Mississippi.

In the process of apprehending Smith Biloxi Police say he and the infant were fatally injured.

