FBI offering reward for identity of Dollar General robbery suspects

Columbus, Ga. (WRBL) – The FBI is offering a reward to the person who can identify two suspects who robbed a Dollar General Store in January. Officials say one of the employees was injured during the robbery.

On Jan. 21, 2021, the Dollar General, located at 1620 13th Avenue, was robbed by two armed suspects, according to officials.

The suspects walked into the store and brandished firearms and robbed the store. Both suspects were wearing surgical masks.

FBI officials say robbery turned violent when one of the suspects pistol-whipped an employee.

After taking money from two cash registers, the suspects ran away.

With hopes that someone in the public might be able to identify the armed robbers, the FBI is releasing surveillance photos of the two suspects

A reward of up to $3000 is being offer for information leading to the arrest and indictment of the suspects.

Officials say the suspects should be considered armed and dangerous, and should not be approached under any circumstances.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact the FBI Atlanta/Columbus Resident Agency at 706-596-9603.